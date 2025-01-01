Menu
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Troys Toys! This sleek gray sedan boasts a spacious black interior and offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride. With 131,926km on the odometer, this Fusion is ready for many more miles of adventure.

This Fusion SE is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of automatic transmission, the peace of mind of a reliable front wheel drive system, and the spaciousness of a 4-door sedan. The Fusion SE is a fantastic option for those seeking a balance of style, performance, and practicality.

Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2016 Ford Fusion SE:

Sleek Gray Exterior: This Fusion turns heads with its stylish gray paint and modern design.
Spacious Black Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and inviting ride with a spacious and well-appointed black interior.
Automatic Transmission: Experience the ease and convenience of automatic transmission for effortless driving.
Front Wheel Drive: Maintain control and confidence on the road with reliable front wheel drive.
4-Door Sedan: Enjoy ample passenger space and versatile cargo capacity with the convenience of a 4-door sedan.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2016 Ford Fusion

131,926 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion

SE

12491362

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

VIN 3FA6P0H78GR128106

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C8106
  • Mileage 131,926 KM

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

