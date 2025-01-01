$11,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C8106
- Mileage 131,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Troy's Toys! This sleek gray sedan boasts a spacious black interior and offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride. With 131,926km on the odometer, this Fusion is ready for many more miles of adventure.
This Fusion SE is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of automatic transmission, the peace of mind of a reliable front wheel drive system, and the spaciousness of a 4-door sedan. The Fusion SE is a fantastic option for those seeking a balance of style, performance, and practicality.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2016 Ford Fusion SE:
- Sleek Gray Exterior: This Fusion turns heads with its stylish gray paint and modern design.
- Spacious Black Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and inviting ride with a spacious and well-appointed black interior.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience the ease and convenience of automatic transmission for effortless driving.
- Front Wheel Drive: Maintain control and confidence on the road with reliable front wheel drive.
- 4-Door Sedan: Enjoy ample passenger space and versatile cargo capacity with the convenience of a 4-door sedan.
