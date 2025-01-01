Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Fusion

12,199 KM

Details Features

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12842194

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12842194
  2. 12842194
  3. 12842194
  4. 12842194
  5. 12842194
  6. 12842194
  7. 12842194
  8. 12842194
  9. 12842194
  10. 12842194
  11. 12842194
  12. 12842194
  13. 12842194
  14. 12842194
  15. 12842194
  16. 12842194
  17. 12842194
  18. 12842194
  19. 12842194
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,199KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD1GR181820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,199 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2018 Porsche Macan Sport Chrono for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Porsche Macan Sport Chrono 52,000 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo w/Sun/Sound for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo w/Sun/Sound 64,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle 0 $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2016 Ford Fusion