2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-250 148" Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr,Certified
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 366,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable workhorse to tackle your business needs? Check out this Certified 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This spacious and capable van is ready to haul your cargo with ease, offering a practical and efficient solution for your business. With its clean white exterior and durable design, this Transit is built to withstand the demands of daily use.
This Ford Transit T-250 features a robust gasoline engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it easy to navigate city streets and highways alike. The grey interior provides a comfortable and functional workspace, while the rear-wheel drive offers solid performance in various driving conditions. This van has 366,000km on the odometer. Don't miss the opportunity to own a dependable and versatile van from Auto Expo Inc.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Cargo Capacity: Designed for maximum cargo space, making it perfect for transporting equipment, supplies, or anything your business requires.
- Certified Pre-Owned: Peace of mind knowing this van has been inspected and certified for quality.
- Sliding Side Door: The sliding right-hand door makes loading and unloading cargo a breeze, even in tight spaces.
- Rear-Wheel Drive: Provides excellent traction and control.
- Durable Design: Built to handle the rigors of commercial use, ensuring longevity and reliability.
Vehicle Features
Auto Expo Inc.
