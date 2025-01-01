Menu
Looking for a reliable workhorse to tackle your business needs? Check out this Certified 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This spacious and capable van is ready to haul your cargo with ease, offering a practical and efficient solution for your business. With its clean white exterior and durable design, this Transit is built to withstand the demands of daily use.

This Ford Transit T-250 features a robust gasoline engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it easy to navigate city streets and highways alike. The grey interior provides a comfortable and functional workspace, while the rear-wheel drive offers solid performance in various driving conditions. This van has 366,000km on the odometer. Dont miss the opportunity to own a dependable and versatile van from Auto Expo Inc.

Here are some of the highlights:

Cargo Capacity: Designed for maximum cargo space, making it perfect for transporting equipment, supplies, or anything your business requires.
Certified Pre-Owned: Peace of mind knowing this van has been inspected and certified for quality.
Sliding Side Door: The sliding right-hand door makes loading and unloading cargo a breeze, even in tight spaces.
Rear-Wheel Drive: Provides excellent traction and control.
Durable Design: Built to handle the rigors of commercial use, ensuring longevity and reliability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener! Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
366,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTYR2XM3GKA98601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 366,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van