This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Super Low Km's, Fully Loaded, Certified, Perfect Driving Condition, Leather, Sunroof, Heated front & Rear Seats, 2 Set's Of Tires, 2 Sets of Mats, GPS, Bluetooth, Brake Accist and Much More, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's,up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.