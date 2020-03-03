Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Civic

TOURING|NAVIGATION|ROOF|CAMERA|BLIND|HEATED LEATHE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

TOURING|NAVIGATION|ROOF|CAMERA|BLIND|HEATED LEATHE

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

  1. 4688802
  2. 4688802
  3. 4688802
  4. 4688802
  5. 4688802
  6. 4688802
  7. 4688802
  8. 4688802
  9. 4688802
  10. 4688802
  11. 4688802
  12. 4688802
  13. 4688802
  14. 4688802
  15. 4688802
  16. 4688802
  17. 4688802
  18. 4688802
  19. 4688802
  20. 4688802
  21. 4688802
  22. 4688802
  23. 4688802
  24. 4688802
  25. 4688802
Contact Seller

$19,892

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,620KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4688802
  • Stock #: 104691
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F96GH104691
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

[CLEAN CARPROOF - NO ACCIDENTS] CANADIAN CAR (ONTARIO) - HIGH VALUE OPTIONS: TOURING W/ NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - REAR CAMERA - BLACK LEATHER / POWER / HEATED SEATS - HONDA LANE WATCH CAMERA - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - LANE KEEP ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - TOUCHSCREEN - BLUETOOTH - AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - REAR SPOILER - SMART KEY - CRUISE - KEYLESS - USB - AUX IN - REAR HEATED SEATS- XENON HEADLIGHTS **2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER, MAIN OFFICE AT 1620 KING STREET EAST, KITCHENER** - Easy online application at WWW.THEOMOTOR S.COM. Everyone and all credit welcome!! We have over 200 used Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs available.! PLEASE CALL 1 866-981-2414. Ask about our exclusive preferred financing! This ACCIDENT FREE CANADIAN CAR comes CERTIFIED SERVICED E-TESTED and 167 point inspection at NO EXTRA CHARGE. A+ Better Business Bureau rating!! Taxes and licensing are extra. Financing special is on approved credit only, and a minimum loan of $7,500. Accrued interest must be paid on a 6-month payment deferral. Cost of borrowing a $20,000 car over a 48 month term at 5.49% is $2,623.71. THANK YOU and we appreciate your consideration at THEOMOTORS. SERVING K-W AREA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!!!

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 44,745 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 59,210 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 42,165 KM
$20,962 + tax & lic
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-3040

Alternate Numbers
1-800-894-9333

Send A Message