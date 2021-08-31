Menu
2016 Honda Civic

67,548 KM

$20,488

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Touring Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! CAR PLAY!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

67,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7850412
  • Stock #: 3019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3019
  • Mileage 67,548 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Winter tire package included
- Factory remote start



Another gorgeous Civic Touring has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, wireless charger, Android Auto/Apple Car play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats (front & rear) alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C,  AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!



Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $20,488 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

