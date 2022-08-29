$14,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
2016 Honda Civic
EX,Auto,Sunroof,Certified,Accident free,Bluetooth
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9046276
- VIN: 2HGFC2F77GH004281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Push Starter, 2.0 Litter, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rear & Side View Camera, Perfect Driving Condition, No Accident, New Brakes all around, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
