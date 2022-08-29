Menu
2016 Honda Civic

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX,Auto,Sunroof,Certified,Accident free,Bluetooth

2016 Honda Civic

EX,Auto,Sunroof,Certified,Accident free,Bluetooth

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9046276
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F77GH004281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Push Starter, 2.0 Litter, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rear & Side View Camera, Perfect Driving Condition, No Accident, New Brakes all around, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

