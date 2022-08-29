Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,999 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9046276

9046276 VIN: 2HGFC2F77GH004281

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.