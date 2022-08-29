Menu
2016 Honda Civic

57,708 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! CAR PLAY!

2016 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! CAR PLAY!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

57,708KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9275296
  • Stock #: 3380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3380
  • Mileage 57,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 6-Speed MT


Here comes another accident free Honda Civic LX with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, Android Auto/ Apple car play, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

