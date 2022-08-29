$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2016 Honda Civic
LX Sedan - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! CAR PLAY!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9275296
- Stock #: 3380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3380
- Mileage 57,708 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 6-Speed MT
Here comes another accident free Honda Civic LX with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, Android Auto/ Apple car play, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.