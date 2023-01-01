Menu
2016 Honda Civic

120,452 KM

$20,499

$20,499
$20,499

$20,499

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM!

2016 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$20,499

$20,499

120,452KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Factory remote start

Another gorgeous Civic Touring has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This beautiful sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, wireless charger, Android Auto/Apple Car play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats (front & rear) alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C,  AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $20,488 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

