Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,493 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 3 1 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9710008

9710008 Stock #: 009788

009788 VIN: 2HGFC2F70GH009788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,314 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.