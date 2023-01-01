Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,492 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 9 8 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9975575

9975575 Stock #: 040518

040518 VIN: 2HGFC2F75GH040518

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 79,981 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.