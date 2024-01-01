Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:<br>- Accident free<br>- Well optioned<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Another beautiful Honda CR-V EX has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, sunroof, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>ONLY $15,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com </span></div>

2016 Honda CR-V

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda CR-V

EX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

EX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 11342053
  2. 11342053
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4035
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned


Another beautiful Honda CR-V EX has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, sunroof, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $15,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! 120,045 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda CR-V EX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 172,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV AWD - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV AWD - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 61,808 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V