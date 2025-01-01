$18,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2016 Honda CR-V SE, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This certified pre-owned vehicle comes with all the features you need to navigate any road condition, all in a sleek grey exterior with a black interior. With a 143,000 km odometer reading, this CR-V has proven itself to be a durable and long-lasting vehicle.
This particular CR-V is equipped with a powerful and fuel-efficient engine, paired with a smooth and responsive CVT transmission. The All-Wheel Drive system provides exceptional traction and stability in any weather. Whether you're driving through snow or rain, you'll be able to confidently navigate the roads with ease. For added safety and convenience, this CR-V is equipped with a rear backup camera, making it a breeze to park in tight spaces. To ensure your comfort, the CR-V is also equipped with heated front seats, allowing you to stay warm even on the coldest days.
Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:
- Certified Pre-Owned - Enjoy peace of mind knowing this CR-V has undergone rigorous inspection and meets the highest standards.
- All-Wheel Drive - Conquer any road condition with confidence, whether it's snow, rain, or just a rough patch of pavement.
- Backup Camera - Parking made easy, no more blind spots or awkward maneuvers!
- Heated Front Seats - Stay warm and cozy, even on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Fog Lights - Increase visibility in challenging weather, for a safer driving experience.
Come down to Auto Expo Inc. today to see this fantastic 2016 Honda CR-V SE for yourself.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
