Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda CR-V

194,803 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8924791
  2. 8924791
  3. 8924791
  4. 8924791
  5. 8924791
  6. 8924791
  7. 8924791
  8. 8924791
  9. 8924791
  10. 8924791
  11. 8924791
  12. 8924791
  13. 8924791
  14. 8924791
  15. 8924791
  16. 8924791
  17. 8924791
  18. 8924791
  19. 8924791
  20. 8924791
  21. 8924791
  22. 8924791
  23. 8924791
  24. 8924791
  25. 8924791
  26. 8924791
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

194,803KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8924791
  • Stock #: 3302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3302
  • Mileage 194,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Winter tire package included

Another beautiful Honda CR-V Touring has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the goodies! This spacious SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since day one, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
$17,888 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2016 Honda CR-V Tour...
 194,803 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot EX-...
 86,851 KM
$36,500 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX SH-AW...
 114,384 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory