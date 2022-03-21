$17,888+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$17,888
- Listing ID: 8924791
- Stock #: 3302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,803 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Winter tire package included
Another beautiful Honda CR-V Touring has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the goodies! This spacious SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since day one, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
$17,888 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
