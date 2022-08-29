Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda CR-V

168,765 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 9103387
  2. 9103387
  3. 9103387
  4. 9103387
  5. 9103387
  6. 9103387
  7. 9103387
  8. 9103387
  9. 9103387
  10. 9103387
  11. 9103387
  12. 9103387
  13. 9103387
  14. 9103387
  15. 9103387
  16. 9103387
  17. 9103387
  18. 9103387
  19. 9103387
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,765KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9103387
  • Stock #: C2851
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H37GH132851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,765 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2016 Honda CR-V LX
 168,765 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen City...
 185,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic LX
 159,116 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory