$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2016 Honda CR-V
2016 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
168,765KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9103387
- Stock #: C2851
- VIN: 2HKRM4H37GH132851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,765 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3