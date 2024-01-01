2016 Honda Odyssey

Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Well optioned</span><span><br></span><span>- 8 passenger</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Here comes another spacious Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI with all the right equipment! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot camera, lane departure warning, parking sensors, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$24,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4094
  • Mileage 117,941 KM

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

