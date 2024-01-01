$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Odyssey
EX-L NAV - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS!
2016 Honda Odyssey
EX-L NAV - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,941KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4094
- Mileage 117,941 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well optioned
- 8 passenger
Here comes another spacious Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI with all the right equipment! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot camera, lane departure warning, parking sensors, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$24,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Well optioned
- 8 passenger
Here comes another spacious Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI with all the right equipment! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot camera, lane departure warning, parking sensors, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$24,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 83,224 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Sienna XLE 8 PASSENGER - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 8 PASS! 104,426 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus GS 350 AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 74,312 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2016 Honda Odyssey