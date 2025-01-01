Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free<br>- New brakes all around<br>- 8 passenger<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes another Honda Odyssey EX at an excellent price point! This 8 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind spot camera, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, </span><span>power seats,</span><span> power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$22,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span></div><div><br /></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/></a></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2016 Honda Odyssey

128,521 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS! PWR DOORS!

Watch This Vehicle
12447766

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS! PWR DOORS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 12447766
  2. 12447766
  3. 12447766
  4. 12447766
  5. 12447766
  6. 12447766
  7. 12447766
  8. 12447766
  9. 12447766
  10. 12447766
  11. 12447766
  12. 12447766
  13. 12447766
  14. 12447766
  15. 12447766
  16. 12447766
  17. 12447766
  18. 12447766
  19. 12447766
  20. 12447766
  21. 12447766
  22. 12447766
  23. 12447766
  24. 12447766
  25. 12447766
  26. 12447766
  27. 12447766
  28. 12447766
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,521KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4377
  • Mileage 128,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around
- 8 passenger


Here comes another Honda Odyssey EX at an excellent price point! This 8 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind spot camera, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$22,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2015 Honda CR-V LX 2WD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda CR-V LX 2WD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! 204,623 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 BlueTEC - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 BlueTEC - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 153,970 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX Sedan - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX Sedan - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 124,978 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Honda Odyssey