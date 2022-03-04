Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

113,202 KM

Details

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-RES - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! DVD! 8 PASS!

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-RES - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! DVD! 8 PASS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,202KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8487099
  • Stock #: 3153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3153
  • Mileage 113,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- New rear brakes
- Rear DVD system
- 8 passenger

Here comes another Honda Odyssey EX-RES with all the right features! This 8 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind spot camera, rear DVD system, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $27,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

