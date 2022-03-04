2016 Honda Odyssey

$27,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 2 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8487099

8487099 Stock #: 3153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3153

Mileage 113,202 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Push Button Start Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Seating 8 PASSENGER Dual Power Seats Additional Features Automatic lights SMART KEY Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

