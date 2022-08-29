2016 Honda Odyssey

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 3 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9207460

9207460 Stock #: 1040

1040 VIN: 5FNRL5H43GB509465

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,393 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Conversation mirror Grocery bag holder Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear Split 3 Third Row 2 10 Chrome digital odometer low fuel level USB Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Lumbar speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack 4 Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Pandora Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Spare wheel type: steel Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Front seat type: captains chairs Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Front brake diameter: 12.6 Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Armrests: dual front Rear spoiler: roofline Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining Door handle color: chrome Total speakers: 6 Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Easy entry: manual rear seat Rear air conditioning zones: single Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Storage: accessory hook Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm Sunshade: side window Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Dash trim: simulated alloy Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5 Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Steering ratio: 16.4 Watts: 270 Grille color: black surround Side door type: dual power sliding Third row seatbelts: 3-point Axle ratio: 4.25 Third row seat folding: flat Internet radio app: AHA Infotainment: HondaLink halogen Rear brake diameter: 13.1 Rear spoiler color: black Rear seat type: folding removable center seat Window defogger: rear Warnings and reminders: low battery Rearview mirror: manual day/night single disc multi-function reclining rear folding maintenance due wiper activated 12V front with washer cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking in dash independently controlled in floor Blind spot safety: camera display removable captains chairs rear seatback OEM roof height: undefined Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate organizer tray

