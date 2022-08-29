$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Odyssey
EX
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
93,393KM
Used
- Stock #: 1040
- VIN: 5FNRL5H43GB509465
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1040
- Mileage 93,393 KM
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Conversation mirror
Grocery bag holder
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Push-Button Start
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
2
10
Chrome
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Lumbar
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front seat type: captains chairs
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Armrests: dual front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Storage: accessory hook
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Sunshade: side window
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Steering ratio: 16.4
Watts: 270
Grille color: black surround
Side door type: dual power sliding
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Axle ratio: 4.25
Third row seat folding: flat
Internet radio app: AHA
Infotainment: HondaLink
halogen
Rear brake diameter: 13.1
Rear spoiler color: black
Rear seat type: folding removable center seat
Window defogger: rear
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
single disc
multi-function
reclining
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
12V front
with washer
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
in dash
independently controlled
in floor
Blind spot safety: camera display
removable captains chairs
rear seatback
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
organizer tray
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
