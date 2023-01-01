2016 Honda Pilot

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Well maintained</span><br><span>- 7 passenger seating<br></span><span>- Car Play</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a well desired Honda Pilot Touring with all the bells and whistles! This spacious, 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br>Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, rear DVD system, 7 passenger seating, Honda sensing suite: (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control), navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, cooled seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, premium audio system, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!</span><br></div><br /><div><span><br>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C<br></span><span>$27,499 PLUS HST & LIC</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.</span><br></div><br /><div><span><br>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2016 Honda Pilot

117,807 KM

Details Description Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10731134
  2. 10731134
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,807KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3798
  • Mileage 117,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well maintained
- 7 passenger seating
- Car Play


Here comes a well desired Honda Pilot Touring with all the bells and whistles! This spacious, 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, rear DVD system, 7 passenger seating, Honda sensing suite: (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control), navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, cooled seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, premium audio system, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$27,499 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 44,102 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premier - EYE SIGHT! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premier - EYE SIGHT! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 92,148 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - XTR PKG! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - XTR PKG! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START! 140,145 KM $28,500 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot