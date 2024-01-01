$20,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
4WD,Touring,7 Passengers,GPS,Tinted,Sunroof,Fog's
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, 4WD, Touring, Leather, 7 Passengers, Sunroof, Tinted, GPS, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Power Lift Gate, Running Board, Roof rack, Alloys, Fog Lights, Perfect Running Condition, Local Trade-in, No Accident, All Original, Must See!!!
If the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
