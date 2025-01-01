$20,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
EXL,AWD,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,7 Pass
2016 Honda Pilot
EXL,AWD,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,7 Pass
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2016 Honda Pilot EXL, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This certified pre-owned SUV boasts a sleek silver exterior and a comfortable silver interior, perfect for accommodating your family and all their gear. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Pilot delivers a confident driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road. And with all-wheel drive, you can rest assured that you'll be prepared for any weather condition.
This well-maintained Pilot has been meticulously cared for with 152,000km on the odometer and comes equipped with a comprehensive list of desirable features. From the luxurious leather seats and heated steering wheel to the advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and a rearview camera, this Pilot offers the ultimate in comfort and security.
Here are 5 standout features that will make you say "yes" to this incredible vehicle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, rain or shine, with the Pilot's reliable all-wheel drive system.
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a certified pre-owned vehicle, backed by a comprehensive warranty.
- Leather Seats & Heated Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort and luxury on every drive with the plush leather seats and heated steering wheel.
- Blind Spot Monitoring & Rearview Camera: Stay safe and secure with advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and a rearview camera.
- 7 Passengers: This spacious SUV comfortably seats 7 passengers, making it perfect for family adventures.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-equipped Honda Pilot. Visit Auto Expo Inc. today for a test drive and experience the quality and comfort firsthand.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.
Email Auto Expo Inc.
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-208-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770