2016 Honda Pilot

152,000 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot

EXL,AWD,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,7 Pass

2016 Honda Pilot

EXL,AWD,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,7 Pass

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H83GB508702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2016 Honda Pilot EXL, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This certified pre-owned SUV boasts a sleek silver exterior and a comfortable silver interior, perfect for accommodating your family and all their gear. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Pilot delivers a confident driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road. And with all-wheel drive, you can rest assured that you'll be prepared for any weather condition.

This well-maintained Pilot has been meticulously cared for with 152,000km on the odometer and comes equipped with a comprehensive list of desirable features. From the luxurious leather seats and heated steering wheel to the advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and a rearview camera, this Pilot offers the ultimate in comfort and security.

Here are 5 standout features that will make you say "yes" to this incredible vehicle:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, rain or shine, with the Pilot's reliable all-wheel drive system.
  2. Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a certified pre-owned vehicle, backed by a comprehensive warranty.
  3. Leather Seats & Heated Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort and luxury on every drive with the plush leather seats and heated steering wheel.
  4. Blind Spot Monitoring & Rearview Camera: Stay safe and secure with advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and a rearview camera.
  5. 7 Passengers: This spacious SUV comfortably seats 7 passengers, making it perfect for family adventures.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-equipped Honda Pilot. Visit Auto Expo Inc. today for a test drive and experience the quality and comfort firsthand.

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2016 Honda Pilot