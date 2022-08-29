$29,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2016 Honda Pilot
EXL - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9298840
- Stock #: 3356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,766 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 8 passenger
Here comes a well desired Honda Pilot EX-L package with all the right features! This spacious, 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, 8 passenger seating, Honda sensing suite: (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control), back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$29,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
