Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Pilot

107,766 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

EXL - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

EXL - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9298840
  2. 9298840
  3. 9298840
  4. 9298840
  5. 9298840
  6. 9298840
  7. 9298840
  8. 9298840
  9. 9298840
  10. 9298840
  11. 9298840
  12. 9298840
  13. 9298840
  14. 9298840
  15. 9298840
  16. 9298840
  17. 9298840
  18. 9298840
  19. 9298840
  20. 9298840
  21. 9298840
  22. 9298840
  23. 9298840
  24. 9298840
  25. 9298840
  26. 9298840
  27. 9298840
  28. 9298840
  29. 9298840
  30. 9298840
  31. 9298840
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,766KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9298840
  • Stock #: 3356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3356
  • Mileage 107,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 8  passenger

Here comes a well desired Honda Pilot EX-L package with all the right features! This spacious, 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, 8 passenger seating, Honda sensing suite: (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control), back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$29,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 46,206 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot EXL...
 107,766 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Juke SV ...
 130,995 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory