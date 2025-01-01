Menu
Looking for a reliable and efficient sedan thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this pre-owned 2016 Hyundai Accent SE, available now at Troys Toys! This sleek grey sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or anything in between. With its fuel-efficient 1.6L I4 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Accent is designed to provide a pleasant and economical ride.

This well-maintained Hyundai Accent has 154,511 km on the odometer and is ready to hit the road with you. Its classic grey exterior and interior create a timeless appeal, while its four-door sedan design ensures ample space for passengers and cargo. The front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various driving conditions, making it a great choice for both city and highway driving.

Here are five standout features of this 2016 Hyundai Accent SE:

Fuel-Sipper: Enjoy impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump!
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with a smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
Compact and Agile: Navigate city streets with ease and park in tight spaces.
Stylish Design: Turn heads with its timeless grey exterior.
Proven Reliability: Benefit from Hyundais reputation for dependable vehicles.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2016 Hyundai Accent

154,511 KM

Details

$8,495

$8,495 + taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent

4DR SDN AUTO SE

12684399

2016 Hyundai Accent

4DR SDN AUTO SE

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,511KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE1GU087783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and efficient sedan that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this pre-owned 2016 Hyundai Accent SE, available now at Troy's Toys! This sleek grey sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or anything in between. With its fuel-efficient 1.6L I4 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Accent is designed to provide a pleasant and economical ride.

This well-maintained Hyundai Accent has 154,511 km on the odometer and is ready to hit the road with you. Its classic grey exterior and interior create a timeless appeal, while its four-door sedan design ensures ample space for passengers and cargo. The front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various driving conditions, making it a great choice for both city and highway driving.

Here are five standout features of this 2016 Hyundai Accent SE:

  • Fuel-Sipper: Enjoy impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump!
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with a smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
  • Compact and Agile: Navigate city streets with ease and park in tight spaces.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its timeless grey exterior.
  • Proven Reliability: Benefit from Hyundai's reputation for dependable vehicles.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2016 Hyundai Accent