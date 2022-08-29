Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

13,157 KM

Details

$18,982

+ tax & licensing
519-772-3040

GL | 13,157 KMs!!! | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Location

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

13,157KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9118945
  • Stock #: 121270
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE1GU121270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,157 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Hyundai Accent is a one-owner Canadian (Ontario) vehicle with service records. High-value options included with this vehicle are; heated seats, bluetooth and multi function steering wheel, offering immense value.

 

Why buy from us?

 

Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater's 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1000 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.

 

Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.

 

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*

 

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

