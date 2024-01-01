$10,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS | Panoramic Roof | 6 Speed Manual Transmission
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS | Panoramic Roof | 6 Speed Manual Transmission
Location
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
519-744-3306
$10,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,303KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD35LH1GU331627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # PFP-334
- Mileage 168,303 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
No Accidents!!
Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/ Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2016 Elantra GT GLS is in Great Condition!
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!
Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/ Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2016 Elantra GT GLS is in Great Condition!
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Gascho Automotive Limited
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD | 8' Bed | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | Backup Camera 39,737 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD | Navigation | Low Km | No Accidents! | All Wheel Drive! 41,341 KM $25,545 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Transit 250 Van Med. Roof w/Sliding Pass. 148-in. WB | LOW km | Cruise Control | Safety Partition 37,154 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Gascho Automotive Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-744-XXXX(click to show)
519-744-3306
Alternate Numbers1-877-427-2461
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,850
+ taxes & licensing
Gascho Automotive Limited
519-744-3306
2016 Hyundai Elantra