Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>No Accidents!! <br>Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/ Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats<br> <br> FREE CarFax Report!<br> <br> Price + Tax & Lic fees.<br> <br> This 2016 Elantra GT GLS is in Great Condition!<br> <br> Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.<br> We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!<br> <br> Every car and truck in our inventory is:<br> - Hand Picked<br> - Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report<br> - 300 Point Inspected<br> - Fully Serviced<br> - Certified<br> - Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed<br> - And topped up with fuel!<br> <br> We start the next chapter of your vehicles life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.<br> <br> Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/<br> Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto<br> Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!<o:p></o:p></div>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

168,303 KM

Details Description Features

$10,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS | Panoramic Roof | 6 Speed Manual Transmission

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS | Panoramic Roof | 6 Speed Manual Transmission

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,303KM
VIN KMHD35LH1GU331627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # PFP-334
  • Mileage 168,303 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!!
Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/ Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2016 Elantra GT GLS is in Great Condition!

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gascho Automotive Limited

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD | 8' Bed | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | Backup Camera for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD | 8' Bed | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | Backup Camera 39,737 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD | Navigation | Low Km | No Accidents! | All Wheel Drive! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD | Navigation | Low Km | No Accidents! | All Wheel Drive! 41,341 KM $25,545 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit 250 Van Med. Roof w/Sliding Pass. 148-in. WB | LOW km | Cruise Control | Safety Partition for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Ford Transit 250 Van Med. Roof w/Sliding Pass. 148-in. WB | LOW km | Cruise Control | Safety Partition 37,154 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gascho Automotive Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-744-XXXX

(click to show)

519-744-3306

Alternate Numbers
1-877-427-2461
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra