Quartz White Pearl 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport AS IS | SE | AUTO | AC | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | AS IS | SE | AUTO | AC | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sedan 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2016 Hyundai Elantra

158,581 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,581KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDH4AE2GU644660

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63881AZ
  • Mileage 158,581 KM

Quartz White Pearl 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport AS IS | SE | AUTO | AC | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | AS IS | SE | AUTO | AC | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sedan 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2016 Hyundai Elantra