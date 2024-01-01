$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63881AZ
- Mileage 158,581 KM
Vehicle Description
Quartz White Pearl 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport AS IS | SE | AUTO | AC | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | AS IS | SE | AUTO | AC | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sedan 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
548-490-3809