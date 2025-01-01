Menu
<p>This sleek and stylish 2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited is a real head-turner with its bold red exterior and luxurious black leather interior. This certified pre-owned sedan is ready to take you wherever you need to go in comfort and style. With only 98,000 km on the odometer, this Elantra is practically brand new! Its packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure, including a sunroof, GPS navigation, heated seats, a premium sound system, and a power sunroof.</p><p>Get ready to enjoy the open road with this fantastic Elantra Limited. The sunroof allows you to soak up the sun on those warm summer days, while the heated seats keep you cozy on chilly winter mornings. Navigation is a breeze with the integrated GPS system, and the powerful sound system will keep you entertained on every journey. And the keyless entry and push-button start make getting in and going a total breeze.</p><p>This Hyundai Elantra Limited is waiting for you at Auto Expo Inc. 2016 Hyundai Elantra

98,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited,Auto,A/C,Leather,Sunroof,GPS,Certified,,,

12165030

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited,Auto,A/C,Leather,Sunroof,GPS,Certified,,,

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHDH4AHXGU485378

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

This sleek and stylish 2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited is a real head-turner with its bold red exterior and luxurious black leather interior. This certified pre-owned sedan is ready to take you wherever you need to go in comfort and style. With only 98,000 km on the odometer, this Elantra is practically brand new! It's packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure, including a sunroof, GPS navigation, heated seats, a premium sound system, and a power sunroof.

Get ready to enjoy the open road with this fantastic Elantra Limited. The sunroof allows you to soak up the sun on those warm summer days, while the heated seats keep you cozy on chilly winter mornings. Navigation is a breeze with the integrated GPS system, and the powerful sound system will keep you entertained on every journey. And the keyless entry and push-button start make getting in and going a total breeze.

This Hyundai Elantra Limited is waiting for you at Auto Expo Inc. Come down and take it for a test drive today!

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-208-XXXX

519-208-0770

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2016 Hyundai Elantra