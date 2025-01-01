$11,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Limited,Auto,A/C,Leather,Sunroof,GPS,Certified,,,
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Limited,Auto,A/C,Leather,Sunroof,GPS,Certified,,,
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek and stylish 2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited is a real head-turner with its bold red exterior and luxurious black leather interior. This certified pre-owned sedan is ready to take you wherever you need to go in comfort and style. With only 98,000 km on the odometer, this Elantra is practically brand new! It's packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure, including a sunroof, GPS navigation, heated seats, a premium sound system, and a power sunroof.
Get ready to enjoy the open road with this fantastic Elantra Limited. The sunroof allows you to soak up the sun on those warm summer days, while the heated seats keep you cozy on chilly winter mornings. Navigation is a breeze with the integrated GPS system, and the powerful sound system will keep you entertained on every journey. And the keyless entry and push-button start make getting in and going a total breeze.
This Hyundai Elantra Limited is waiting for you at Auto Expo Inc. Come down and take it for a test drive today!
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.
Email Auto Expo Inc.
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-208-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770