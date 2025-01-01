$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,526KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1GH755697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64004A
- Mileage 87,526 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
548-490-3809
2016 Hyundai Elantra