2016 Hyundai Elantra

47,938 KM

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS TECH | AUTO | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS TECH | AUTO | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

47,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: OP4077
  • VIN: KMHD35LHXGU324143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,938 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

Recent Arrival!

Odometer is 36123 kilometers below market average!

GLS TECH | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 2 SETS OF TIRES | FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L DOHC

Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, Sunroof, Winter Tire Pkg., 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.



Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
  • Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
  • Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
  • Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription
  • Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
  • Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

