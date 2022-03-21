2016 Hyundai Elantra...

$14,009 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 1 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8922736

8922736 Stock #: NK4558B

NK4558B VIN: KMHDH4AE0GU514473

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4558B

Mileage 161,154 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 1,017 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Overall Width: 1,775 mm Fuel Capacity: 48 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,760 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Head Room: 943 mm Max cargo capacity: 420 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm Overall height: 1,430 mm Rear Leg Room: 847 mm Front Hip Room: 1,348 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,550 mm Curb weight: 1,278 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.