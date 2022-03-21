$14,009+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance
$14,009
+ taxes & licensing
161,154KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8922736
- Stock #: NK4558B
- VIN: KMHDH4AE0GU514473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK4558B
- Mileage 161,154 KM
Vehicle Description
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Reliable, efficient, roomy and very stylish.Is the 2016 Hyundai Elantra your next new car? This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 161,154 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 145HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Sport Appearance. The Auto Sport Appearance gives high speed and performance and stability in one. This sporty car has come with packed features like front fog lamps, trunk rear cargo access, power rear windows and cruise control with steering wheel controls. To keep its user more secure on the road, perimeter alarm, side impact beams and outboard front lap and shoulder belt are installed in the auto sport.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Split rear bench
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 1,017 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,760 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Head Room: 943 mm
Max cargo capacity: 420 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm
Overall height: 1,430 mm
Rear Leg Room: 847 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,348 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,550 mm
Curb weight: 1,278 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
