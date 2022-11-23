$19,009+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT PREMIUM
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
112,117KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9412984
- Stock #: DK4754A
- VIN: 5XYZU3LB7GG335559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 112,117 kms. It's frost white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.7 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 1,880 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,690 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm
Curb weight: 1,569 kg
Rear Head Room: 992 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
