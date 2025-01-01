Menu
<p>4 Cyl, All Wheel Drive, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, P. Seats, Heated Seats, Rear Parking Aid, heated steering wheel, USB and AUX Input, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Only 174,556 Kms, Asking $12,495 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

174,556 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
174,556KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB8GG350559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,556 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, All Wheel Drive, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, P. Seats, Heated Seats, Rear Parking Aid, heated steering wheel, USB and AUX Input, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Only 174,556 Kms, Asking $12,495 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

