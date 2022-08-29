2016 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9092167

9092167 VIN: 5NPE24AF4GH378359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Air Conditioned Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

