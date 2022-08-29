$16,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata
GL,Auto,A/C.Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9092167
- VIN: 5NPE24AF4GH378359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, AUX & USB Port, Certified, Heated front Seats, Clean Car-Fax, Ton's of service record, Accident Free, Ontario Car, New Brakes all around, All Original, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
Click here to view the Car-Fax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
