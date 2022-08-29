Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

127,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GL,Auto,A/C.Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GL,Auto,A/C.Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9092167
  VIN: 5NPE24AF4GH378359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, AUX & USB Port, Certified, Heated front Seats, Clean Car-Fax, Ton's of service record, Accident Free, Ontario Car, New Brakes all around, All Original, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Click here to view the Car-Fax:

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

