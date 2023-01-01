Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

131,835 KM

Details Description Features

$21,299

+ tax & licensing
$21,299

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,299

+ taxes & licensing

131,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9498088
  • Stock #: 62400A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA20GU028022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62400A
  • Mileage 131,835 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 1.6L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 175hp AWD 7-Speed Automatic
Coliseum Gray

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca



ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

