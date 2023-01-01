$21,299+ tax & licensing
$21,299
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |
Location
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
131,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9498088
- VIN: KM8J3CA20GU028022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 62400A
- Mileage 131,835 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 1.6L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 175hp AWD 7-Speed Automatic
Coliseum Gray
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2