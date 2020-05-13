2016 Infiniti QX50

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Dual Climate Controls Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

GPS Navigation

AM/FM CD Player Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Premium Plus Package

DELUXE TOURING PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.