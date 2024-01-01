Menu
<p>Certified, Loaded, All power, Black on black, Beautiful SUV, perfect for winter, Heated power leather seats, 4x4, Sunroof, Cruise control, CD Player, All power, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Alloy wheels, and many more.</p><p>Extended warranty available,</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra</p>

2016 Jeep Compass

149,130 KM

Details

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass

Sport

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,130KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB8GD762733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, All power, Black on black, Beautiful SUV, perfect for winter, Heated power leather seats, 4x4, Sunroof, Cruise control, CD Player, All power, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Alloy wheels, and many more.

Extended warranty available,

Taxes and License fees extra

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001

519-748-6011
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2016 Jeep Compass