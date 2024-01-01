$10,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001
Certified
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,130 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Loaded, All power, Black on black, Beautiful SUV, perfect for winter, Heated power leather seats, 4x4, Sunroof, Cruise control, CD Player, All power, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Alloy wheels, and many more.
Extended warranty available,
Taxes and License fees extra
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoSmarto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
