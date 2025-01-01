Menu
<p>Are you looking for a rugged and reliable SUV that can handle any adventure? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Limited, now available at Troys Toys! This versatile vehicle is ready to take you from city streets to off-road trails with confidence and style. With a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, this Grand Cherokee is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with 140,358 km on the odometer, its got plenty of life left to offer you years of enjoyable driving.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a robust 3.6L V6 engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, providing both power and efficiency. The 4-wheel drive system ensures superior handling and control in all weather conditions, perfect for tackling those snowy Canadian winters or exploring the great outdoors. This Grand Cherokee is more than just capable; its designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious experience for both the driver and passengers. This is the perfect SUV for your family!</p><p>Here are a few of the standout features that make this Jeep Grand Cherokee a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary Jeep Capability:</strong> Conquer any terrain with its advanced 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into the premium black leather seats and enjoy a refined driving experience.</li><li><strong>Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine:</strong> Experience a perfect blend of power and efficiency.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for any adventure.</li><li><strong>Iconic Design:</strong> Turn heads with the timeless and bold Jeep Grand Cherokee styling.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

140,358 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

12558398

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,358KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG5GC387767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Vendora Credit Inc

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee