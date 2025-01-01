$19,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for a rugged and reliable SUV that can handle any adventure? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Limited, now available at Troy's Toys! This versatile vehicle is ready to take you from city streets to off-road trails with confidence and style. With a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, this Grand Cherokee is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with 140,358 km on the odometer, it's got plenty of life left to offer you years of enjoyable driving.
Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.6L V6 engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, providing both power and efficiency. The 4-wheel drive system ensures superior handling and control in all weather conditions, perfect for tackling those snowy Canadian winters or exploring the great outdoors. This Grand Cherokee is more than just capable; it's designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious experience for both the driver and passengers. This is the perfect SUV for your family!
Here are a few of the standout features that make this Jeep Grand Cherokee a must-see:
- Legendary Jeep Capability: Conquer any terrain with its advanced 4-wheel drive system.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the premium black leather seats and enjoy a refined driving experience.
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience a perfect blend of power and efficiency.
- Spacious and Versatile: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for any adventure.
- Iconic Design: Turn heads with the timeless and bold Jeep Grand Cherokee styling.
