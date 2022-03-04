Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

65,153 KM

$33,499

+ tax & licensing
$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Nav/Pwr Roof

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Nav/Pwr Roof

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

65,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8587487
  • Stock #: 54723
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBGXGC452144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54723
  • Mileage 65,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition and extremely well looked after. No accident trade in. Navigation. 8.4 inch touchsreen. 20x8−inch Satin Carbon aluminum rims with Grey pockets. Power sunroof. Heated steering wheel and heated first and second row seats. Power leather seats. Remote starter. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

