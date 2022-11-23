Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

131,776 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland Adv Tech pkg/V8

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland Adv Tech pkg/V8

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

131,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9424143
  • Stock #: 54938
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCT9GC361085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 54938
  • Mileage 131,776 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition V8 Overland. K02 tires. Advanced Technology Group. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop. Blind−Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross−Path Detection. Quadra−Drive II 4WD System. Electronic limited slip differential rear axle. Uconnect 8.4−inch Touch/SiriusXM/Hands−free/NAV. 9 amplified speakers and subwoofer. Heated second row. Heated and vented front seats. Heated steering wheel. Remote start. Class IV hitch.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

