2016 Jeep Wrangler

76,064 KM

Sport S Hard Top Very Clean

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S Hard Top Very Clean

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

76,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5735913
  • Stock #: 54218
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG8GL200262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 76,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Connectivity Group. Hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming. Power Convenience Group. Remote keyless entry. Extremely clean and very well looked after.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

