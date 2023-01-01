Menu
2016 Kia Rio

128,077 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2016 Kia Rio

2016 Kia Rio

EX

2016 Kia Rio

EX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

128,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10498134
  • Stock #: P23045
  • VIN: KNADN4A38G6539778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,077 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Email Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

