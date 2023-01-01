2016 Kia Rio

$12,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 0 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10498134

10498134 Stock #: P23045

P23045 VIN: KNADN4A38G6539778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 128,077 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.