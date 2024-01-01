$10,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Rio
LX+ Fully Certified! MANUAL!! No Accidents
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 118,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Get it before its gone! The manual now only exists in expensive sports cars or this Rio!!
Still zippy and fun to drive come down for your free test drive today.
sales@kitchenerkia.com
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Kitchener KIA
+ taxes & licensing
