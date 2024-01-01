Menu
<p>Get it before its gone! The manual now only exists in expensive sports cars or this Rio!!</p> <p></p> <p>Still zippy and fun to drive come down for your free test drive today.</p> <p></p> <p>Kitchener Kias Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review, you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.</p> <p>Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.</p> <p><strong>519-571-2828<br /> sales@kitchenerkia.com</strong></p> OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2016 Kia Rio

118,980 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,980KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADM4A3XG6534293

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

