2016 Kia Rio
5-Door EX
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
161,637KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9385180
- Stock #: 1051
- VIN: KNADN5A32G6734412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chestnut
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Cover
Cargo Net
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
door pockets
Keyless Entry
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Front fog lights
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
6
digital odometer
USB
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front brake diameter: 10.1
Assist handle: passenger side
Upholstery: premium cloth
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear bumper color: black
Spare tire kit
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Storage: accessory hook
Steering ratio: 15.5
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Wheels: steel
Rear brake diameter: 10.3
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Wheel covers: full
Axle ratio: 3.06
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 90 amps
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
mast
with washer
low oil level
in floor
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
