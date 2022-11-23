2016 Kia Rio

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 6 3 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9385180

9385180 Stock #: 1051

1051 VIN: KNADN5A32G6734412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chestnut

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 161,637 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Cover Cargo Net TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning door pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Clock Cupholders: Front Mechanical Power Steering Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Exterior Front fog lights Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release 6 digital odometer USB speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Jack range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Emergency locking retractors: front Battery: maintenance-free Rear spoiler: roofline Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Front brake diameter: 10.1 Assist handle: passenger side Upholstery: premium cloth Rear suspension classification: semi-independent Rear suspension type: torsion beam Rear bumper color: black Spare tire kit Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Storage: accessory hook Steering ratio: 15.5 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8 Interior accents: metallic-tone Wheels: steel Rear brake diameter: 10.3 Power outlet(s): two 12V front Wheel covers: full Axle ratio: 3.06 Headlights: halogen Window defogger: rear Alternator: 90 amps chrome surround Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc reclining mast with washer low oil level in floor Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

