OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2016 Kia Rondo

107,216 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

107,216KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAHT8A3XG7126219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24140A
  • Mileage 107,216 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

