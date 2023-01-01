$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Kia Rondo
2016 Kia Rondo
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
107,216KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAHT8A3XG7126219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24140A
- Mileage 107,216 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 247,831 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte No Accidents - One Owner! 118,274 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima LX SOLD AS-IS WHOLESALE 161,942 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2016 Kia Rondo