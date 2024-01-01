$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Rondo
LX | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |
2016 Kia Rondo
LX | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # OP4690A
- Mileage 114,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
LX Value 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V D-CVVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic
Red
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-4400