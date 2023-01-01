Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sorento

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

FWD 4dr 2.4L LX,One Owner,Certified,Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

FWD 4dr 2.4L LX,One Owner,Certified,Bluetooth

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10052223
  2. 10052223
  3. 10052223
  4. 10052223
  5. 10052223
  6. 10052223
  7. 10052223
  8. 10052223
  9. 10052223
  10. 10052223
  11. 10052223
  12. 10052223
  13. 10052223
  14. 10052223
  15. 10052223
  16. 10052223
  17. 10052223
  18. 10052223
  19. 10052223
  20. 10052223
  21. 10052223
  22. 10052223
  23. 10052223
  24. 10052223
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
193,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052223
  • VIN: 5XYPG4A33GG157102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Certified, One Owner, New Brakes all around, None Smoker, No Rust, Good Driving condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2016 Kia Sorento FWD...
 193,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent SE
 105,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport
 232,592 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory