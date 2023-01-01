2016 Kia Soul

$15,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 2 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10187010

10187010 Stock #: P23026A

P23026A VIN: KNDJP3A53G7265380

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P23026A

Mileage 105,224 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.