2016 Kia Soul

105,224 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX+

2016 Kia Soul

EX+

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,224KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10187010
  • Stock #: P23026A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A53G7265380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P23026A
  • Mileage 105,224 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

