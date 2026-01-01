$9,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Kia Soul
EV Wgn Luxury FWD ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~NO ACCIDENTS~O
2016 Kia Soul
EV Wgn Luxury FWD ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~NO ACCIDENTS~O
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
90,950KM
VIN KNDJX3AE3G7011832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4224
- Mileage 90,950 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Kia Soul EV WGN LUXURY FWD ~**SAFETY CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS~~ONE OWNER~~`LOW KILOMETERS~~~18 SERVICE RECORDS~~~
The 2016 Kia Soul EV Luxury is an accident-free, one-owner electric vehicle with low kilometers, offering an eco-friendly driving experience without compromising on comfort or practicality. Designed for efficiency and reliability, the Soul EV delivers smooth, quiet performance with instant electric acceleration, making it perfect for city commuting and everyday driving. Its distinctive styling, spacious cabin, and versatile cargo area provide exceptional comfort and functionality, while the Luxury trim offers an upscale driving experience. Well maintained and ready for its next owner, this Kia Soul EV is an excellent choice for anyone looking to save on fuel costs while enjoying dependable, all-electric performance.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Front -Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
* Alloy wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$9950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2016 Kia Soul EV Luxury is an accident-free, one-owner electric vehicle with low kilometers, offering an eco-friendly driving experience without compromising on comfort or practicality. Designed for efficiency and reliability, the Soul EV delivers smooth, quiet performance with instant electric acceleration, making it perfect for city commuting and everyday driving. Its distinctive styling, spacious cabin, and versatile cargo area provide exceptional comfort and functionality, while the Luxury trim offers an upscale driving experience. Well maintained and ready for its next owner, this Kia Soul EV is an excellent choice for anyone looking to save on fuel costs while enjoying dependable, all-electric performance.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Front -Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Fog lamps
* Cruise control
* Alloy wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$9950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$9,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2016 Kia Soul